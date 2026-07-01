Ba FC beats Suva at home

Members of the Ba FC side before their clash with Suva at the HFC Bank Stadium yesterday.

Ba FC secured a dominant 2-1 victory over Suva yesterday in their Round 13 Extra Premier League clash at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Ba took control of the contest with goals from Nabil Begg and John Orobulu to establish a 2-0 lead before Gagame Feni pulled one back for Suva deep into injury time.

The victory sees the Men in Black collect another crucial three points to remain firmly in the hunt at the top of the EPL points table.

Meanwhile, Navua defeated Lautoka 2-1, Labasa beat Nadi 3-2, Tailevu/ Naitasiri drew 2-all with Nadroga while Rewa thumped Nasinu 5-2.