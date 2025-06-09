Child among three drowning cases

[Photo: FILE]
Three cases of drowning were recorded this past week.
Police say the first case was reported at the Korovou Police Station and involved a three-year-old.
The victim was found floating in a river near Lawaki Village in Tailevu on Friday afternoon.
Police say the circumstances surrounding the victim’s death are under investigation.
In the second case, search efforts by divers from the Police Mobile Force continued in waters off Naevuevu Village, Sigatoka for a 20-year-old man.
He was reported missing last Friday after he was swept away by a strong current whilst diving.
The matter was reported by a 15-year-old who had accompanied the victim.
Search efforts have been futile.
In the third case, also in Sigatoka, the body of a 68-year-old farmer was recovered from waters off Yadua by a joint search team consisting of PMF divers and members of the Shangri La Hydro-sports team.
The victim drowned after his boat capsized.
Police investigation into the three cases continues.