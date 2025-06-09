Child among three drowning cases

[Photo: FILE]

Three cases of drowning were recorded this past week.

Police say the first case was reported at the Korovou Police Station and involved a three-year-old.

The victim was found floating in a river near Lawaki Village in Tailevu on Friday afternoon.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the victim’s death ​are under investigation.

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In the second case, search efforts by divers from the Police Mobile Force continued in waters off Naevuevu Village, Sigatoka for a 20-year-old man.

He was reported missing last Friday after he was swept away by a strong current whilst diving.

The matter was reported by a 15-year-old who ​had accompanied the victim.

Search efforts have been futile.

In the third case, also in Sigatoka, the body of a 68-year-old farmer was recovered from waters off Yadua by a joint search team consisting of PMF divers and members of the Shangri La Hydro-sports team.

The victim drowned after his boat capsized.

Police investigation into the three cases continues.