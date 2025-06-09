Taxpayers cover only part of government vehicle crash costs

[Photo: FILE]

The Government says vehicle accidents involving state-owned vehicles are not placing a major financial burden on taxpayers, with most costs covered through insurance.

The clarification comes amid concerns over increasing government vehicle accidents and the expenses associated with repairs and replacements.

Government records show 826 vehicle accidents were recorded between March 2023 and April 2026, with repair costs estimated at $7.39 million.

Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel says most government vehicles are leased and insured, meaning the State mainly covers only insurance excess payments when accidents occur.

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The Government paid $575,894.90 in insurance excess due to most vehicles being covered under insurance.

“So that’s a safeguard for us. So we only pay for the excess; the accidents on the vehicle are paid for by the insurance company. However, that should not be a case for us to be flexible on. We take a hard stance on those drivers involved.”

Immanuel says strict action is taken against drivers found responsible for causing accidents.

He says government drivers are also being reminded of their responsibilities, including ensuring vehicles are switched off when not in use.

Immanuel says regular driver training and stronger accountability measures are expected to help reduce future incidents.