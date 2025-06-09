France fears no one ahead of Spain World Cup clash

French defender Ibrahima Konate. [Photo: GETTY IMAGES]

France insists they are not intimidated by Spain ahead of this week’s World Cup semi-final, despite their opponents boasting the tournament’s best defence.

Defender Ibrahima Konate says France respects Spain’s quality but will not fear them, stressing the 2018 World Champions are focused on preparing well for the blockbuster clash.

Spain has conceded just one goal on their run to the semi-finals, while France is chasing a fifth World Cup final appearance. Fellow defender Maxence Lacroix says stopping Spain star Lamine Yamal will require a collective defensive effort as Les Bleus look to book their place in the final.

France will take on Spain at 7am Wednesday in the first semi final.