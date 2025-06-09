Iraqi prime minister to visit Washington

[Source: Reuters]

Iraq’s prime minister will visit Washington to deepen strategic ​ties with the United States, with oil and gas ‌deals expected to be signed as part of a broader push for economic, trade and investment cooperation.

Iraq has been seeking to balance its ​ties with neighbouring Iran and the U.S. as military escalation ​between the two rivals continues.

Iraq’s prime minister will visit Washington on Monday to deepen strategic ​ties with the United States, with oil and gas ‌deals expected to be signed as part of a broader push for economic, trade and investment cooperation.

Iraq has been seeking to balance its ​ties with neighbouring Iran and the U.S. as military escalation ​between the two rivals continues.

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Iraq’s state news agency, citing al-Aboudi, said the planned oil ​and gas agreements would also seek to create alternative ​export outlets to reduce Iraq’s exposure to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iraq, ‌like ⁠other Gulf oil producers, has suffered a drop in oil revenue due to the effective closure of the vital shipping route during the U.S.-Iran war.

Al-Aboudi said strengthening Iraq’s armed forces would also ​be among the ​issues discussed in ⁠Washington.

Relations between Iraq and the U.S. have at times been strained over the presence of ​U.S. troops in Iraq, Baghdad’s ties with Iran, ​and ⁠U.S. pressure on Iraq to curb the influence of Iran-backed armed groups.

However, after being nominated for the premiership in April, Ali al-Zaidi ⁠received ​congratulations from U.S. President Donald Trump, who ​said he hoped for closer cooperation between Baghdad and Washington.