[Source: Reuters]

Spanish biologist and soccer fan Jesus Ortea has named a newly discovered species of sea ​snail in honour of Vozinha, the Cape Verde ‌goalkeeper who stunned fans by denying all goal attempts by Spain in his World Cup debut.

Ortea discovered the tiny, bright ​red mollusc, now named Aldisa vozinha, in ​the Caribbean and timed his announcement to coincide ⁠with the World Cup.

“We have chosen the name ​vozinha in honour of Vozinha … who played a prominent ​role in his country’s World Cup debut against The Reds (Spain),” Ortea said in his paper.

“The colouration of the species is ​intended as a tribute to that achievement.”

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Vozinha, 40, ​became one of the breakout stars of the tournament, helping ‌his ⁠country reach the Round of 32, where he again distinguished himself in a dramatic extra-time loss to world champions Argentina.

Ortea, professor emeritus at the University of Oviedo, ​has worked ​extensively in ⁠the waters around the Cape Verde archipelago and in 2023 was awarded a ​Medal of Merit by the island nation.

The ​75-year-old ⁠biologist’s passion for soccer has previously manifested itself in the naming of marine species after former Costa Rica ⁠and ​Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas ​and Quini, the Spain and Sporting Gijon striker of the 1970s ​and 1980s.