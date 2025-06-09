Sea ordeal inspires safety mission

Ekubu resident Misideni Tanoa. [Photo: SAINIANI BOILA]

A childhood ordeal at sea has inspired a Vatulele villager to champion maritime safety training, which he believes can help prevent tragedies in island communities.

Ekubu resident Misideni Tanoa says his passion for water safety was shaped by a frightening experience in 2002, when he was a Class Two student travelling in a wooden boat that began taking on water while crossing to Korolevu.

Tanoa says he was the only child on board when rough seas pushed the vessel towards Korolevu, as the adults battled to bail out water from the boat and keep it afloat.

He adds that the childhood ordeal has stayed with him, and after completing maritime safety training at 30 last week, he now has the skills and confidence to respond to emergencies at sea.

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“The training is very important because fibre boats are the main mode of transport for people living on Vatulele Island. My late father would have been proud to see me complete the course, knowing that I can now safely operate a boat and respond to emergencies while travelling on the ocean.I also believe that the training is a blessing for the community and will help ensure islanders reach their destinations safely.”

Meanwhile, Bouwaqa villager Josaia Rabulu says having the training delivered in their village has allowed more community members to gain these important safety skills.

“Many islanders have spent their lives travelling by boat but have never received formal training on what to do during an emergency. In the past, some people abandoned their boats and tried to swim to shore when problems arose, with some tragically losing their lives. One of the key lessons is to remain with the boat during an emergency, as it offers the greatest chance of survival until help arrives.”

More than 100 Vatulele residents have graduated as certified maritime professionals after completing Boat Master Licence, Restricted Master of Engineer-Class 6 and small engine repair training under the Solesolevaka Ni Veitaqomaki project.