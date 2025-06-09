England set for Argentina in World Cup semis

[Photo: FILE]

England will face defending champions Argentina in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals after fighting back to beat Norway 2-1 in extra time.

Thomas Tuchel’s side reached the last four for the second time in three World Cups and are now one win away from their first World Cup final since lifting the trophy in 1966.

Tuchel praised his team’s resilience after they came from behind again in the knockout stage.

“They just refuse to give in. They refuse to accept defeat.”

Article continues after advertisement

However, the England coach believes his side must improve despite finding ways to win.

Captain Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have led England’s charge, scoring six goals each, with Bellingham netting four times in his last two matches.

England will now renew one of football’s greatest rivalries against Argentina, with a place in the 2026 World Cup final on the line.

The two teams will face each other at 7am this Thursday, and you can watch the live actions on FBC Sports.