Immanuel responds to FHTA’s tourism tax concerns

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel. [Photo: FILE]

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel has responded to Fiji Hotels and Tourism Association Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington on her claims that the industry was not consulted before the introduction of the five percent tourism services tax.

Immanuel says representatives from the tourism sector met in Suva and collectively agreed to both the introduction of the tax and its absorption by the industry.

In a statement, straight after the budget announcement, FHTA Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington highlighted that the industry had never agreed to the tax, arguing it was unfair to place the cost of supporting Fiji Airways on a single sector.

Immanuel says he was surprised by the association’s public rejection of the measure, claiming the proposal had received support during discussions before the budget.

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“We were surprised that after that, Miss Lockington herself denied that. But I think when she came, she must have been on her own, not with the authority of the members or something like that. So that’s probably what changed at the end.”

FBC News has sent questions to FHTA for clarification.