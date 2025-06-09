Young hoopers gather in numbers at basketball tourney

[Photo: FILE]

More than 50 basketball players from across the Central Division came together yesterday for the Hoops of Giving tournament at Vodafone Arena in Suva.

The tournament had a special twist, with participants asked to bring gifts as part of their registration, which will be donated on Christmas Day.

The competition featured boys and girls in age groups ranging from under-nine to under-19.

Tournament coordinator Marjorie Levaci says that with these age groups only having a single national basketball tournament each year, this type of events can help them with offseason preparations.

“So today we have a tournament going on, it’s a three on three tournament, which features grades from under-nine, under-11, under-13, under-15, 17 and 19. And the kids had to enter with a fee and a gift, that will be donated to children who are less fortunate.”

The tournament was being hosted by a club of mother’s called Bounce Back, with the aim of getting children involved in basketball.

She adds that their aim at the moment is to formally form the club, so they can host more tournaments throughout the year.

