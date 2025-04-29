WRC drivers reach agreement with FIA on swearing

[ Source: Reuters ]

World championship rally drivers have resolved a dispute with the sport’s governing body over when they can swear during a competition.

The World Rally Drivers Alliance (WoRDA) had protested after Hyundai’s Adrien Fourmaux was fined 10,000 euros ($11,375.00), with a further 20,000 suspended, for swearing in a television interview during Rally Sweden in February.

They stayed silent, or spoke only in their own languages, in stage-end interviews at last month’s Kenya Safari Rally.

Retired eight-times world champion co-driver Julien Ingrassia, representing WoRDA, told the www.dirtfish.com, opens new tab website that a compromise had been reached ahead of this weekend’s round in the Canary Islands.

“The rally will now be divided into two zones: one is a controlled zone, one is an uncontrolled zone,” the Frenchman, who raced alongside compatriot Sebastien Ogier, explained.

“The latter is based around heat-of-the-moment areas such as stage ends, onboard cars during the stages or on road sections. Controlled sections are, for example, the media zones and the post-event FIA press conferences.

