Uruguay stuns Fiji

Josese Batirerega. [Source: World Rugby]

Uruguay stunned Fiji in the second pool match of the Vancouver 7s tournament.

The side won 17-14 to register its first-ever win against the national side.

The win sparked jubilation amongst the Uruguay players who rejoiced like they’d won the final.

Fiji scored first just two minutes into the match with Filipo Bukaro but Uruguay responded with two back-to-back tries.

Baltazar Amaya and Felipe Perez crossed for Uruguay.

They led Fiji 12-5 at the break.

Fiji had to play with six men minutes into the second spell when Josua Vakurunabili was yellow-carded for a dangerous tackle.

Uruguay made use of their one-man advantage and Tomas Etcheverry crossed over to extend their lead.

Josese Batirerega got Fiji back in the game, scoring at the corner after some nice footwork and offload by Jerry Tuwai.

However, this try wasn’t enough as Uruguay held on to secure a historic victory.