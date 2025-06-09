Naduvalo hat-trick sinks NZ as Fiji storm into Perth final

[Source: File]

Viwa Naduvalo’s hat-trick powered Fiji to a dominant 35–0 victory over New Zealand in the men’s Cup semifinal at the Perth Sevens this afternoon.

The Fijians were ruthless from the opening exchanges at HBF Park, with Naduvalo crossing three times in a blistering first-half display to put Fiji firmly in control. His tries, combined with strong defensive pressure, saw Fiji take a commanding 14–0 lead into the break.

Fiji continued to apply pressure after halftime, stretching the New Zealand defence through further tries from Nacani Boginisoko and Filipo Bukayaro as the Kiwis struggled to contain Fiji’s pace and physicality.

The conversion duties were shared, with Terio Veilawa, Iowane Teba and Manueli Maisamoa adding the extras to complete a comprehensive scoreline.

The emphatic win sends Fiji into the Cup final, underlining their status as title contenders in Perth after shutting out New Zealand without conceding a single point.

The final will be played at 9.05 pm tonight, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC TV.

