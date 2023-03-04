First win for Fijiana

Reapi Ulunisau (left) and Ilisapeci Delaiwau. [Source: World Rugby]

Fijiana survived a second-half romp by Colombia to register its first win in the Vancouver 7s tournament.

The national women’s side won 42-24 to keep its quarter-final hope alive.

Fijiana scored four tries in the first half with Ana Maria Naimasi who scored a double, Reapi Uluinasau and Ilisapeci Delaiwau.

The Saiasi Fuli-coached side led 28-7 at the break.

Colombia came out firing in the second half, exposing weaknesses in Fijiana’s defence to score three tries bringing the scoreline to 19-28.

However, Fijiana managed to string a few passes together and found Vani Buleki running away untouched to further their lead.

They sealed the win in the dying minute following a Meredani Qoro try.

Fijiana faces New Zealand in the last pool match tomorrow at 7.06am.