Fijiana edged by Canada in 5th place semifinal

[Source: File]

Fiji Airways Fijiana sevens side fell just short of a fifth-place playoff final berth after going down 26–19 to Canada in the semifinal at the Perth Sevens today.

The clash at HBF Park was tightly contested from the opening whistle, with Fiji showing attacking intent early and taking a narrow 12–7 lead into halftime.

Canada, however, regrouped strongly in the second half and made their pressure count, scoring key tries through Alysha Corrigan, Savannah Bauder, Fancy Bermudez and Olivia Apps, with Apps also converting three tries to swing momentum in Canada’s favour.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji stayed in the contest through tries from Reapi Ulunisau, Verenaisi Ditavutu and Mariana Talatoka, while Ana Maria Naimasi added two conversions to keep the scoreline within reach.

Despite a late push from the Fijians, Canada held firm in the closing stages to secure the 26–19 win and advance to the fifth-place final.

The result sees Fiji drop into the playoff for seventh place, as they look to close out their Perth Sevens campaign on a positive note.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.