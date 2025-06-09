Fijiana dominate Great Britain to finish strong in Perth

[Source: File]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s produced a dominant finish to their Perth Sevens campaign, overpowering Great Britain 41–5 in the women’s seventh-place playoff.

Fiji were ruthless from kickoff, racing to a 31–0 halftime lead as they carved through the British defence with speed and precision. Verenaisi Ditavutu struck early and added a second late, while Kolora Lomani, Mere Vocevoce, Adi Vani Buleki, Rogosau Adimereani, and Ana Maria Naimasi all crossed during a one-sided contest.

Naimasi was composed with the boot, converting three tries as Fiji piled on the pressure in the opening half.

Great Britain’s only response came through a second-half try by Jenny Hesketh, but it did little to slow Fiji’s momentum as the Fijiana closed out the match in emphatic fashion.

The convincing win ensured Fiji ended the Perth Sevens on a strong note, showcasing their attacking depth and resilience after a challenging tournament.

Meanwhile, the Fiji men’s 7s side will take on South Africa in the cup final at 9.05pm tonight.

Watch it LIVE on FBC TV.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.