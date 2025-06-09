Fiji edged by South Africa in Perth 7s final

[Source: File]

The Fiji Airways Fiji men’s sevens side was edged out in a thrilling Cup final, going down 21–19 to South Africa at the Perth Sevens.

Fiji came out firing in a fast-paced final at HBF Park, matching South Africa try for try in an intense opening half that ended 14–12 in favour of the Africans.

Viwa Naduvalo opened Fiji’s scoring before Captain Jeremaia Matana and Terio Veilawa crossed in quick succession, keeping Fiji firmly in the contest as momentum swung back and forth.

South Africa made the most of their chances, with Ryan Oosthuizen scoring a brace and Sebastiaan Jobb adding another try, while Ricardo Duarttee’s conversions proved decisive in the tight finish.

Fiji pushed hard in the closing stages, staying within striking distance until the final whistle, but South Africa held on to claim the Cup by a narrow two-point margin.

Despite the loss, Fiji’s run to the final capped off a strong Perth campaign and reinforced their consistency at the business end of the HSBC SVNS circuit.

