Wimbledon suffers expansion plan blow after council refuses permission

[Source: Reuters]

Wimbledon hosts The All England Tennis Club said they were disappointed after the London Borough of Wandsworth refused planning permission for a massive expansion.

The plans, including 39 new grass courts, including an 8,000-seater showcourt on the adjacent Wimbledon Park, had been given the green light by the London Borough of Merton, but Wandsworth’s planning committee have turned it down.

However the decision will now be reviewed by the Mayor of London’s office.

Article continues after advertisement

“Naturally, we are disappointed by the London Borough of Wandsworth’s decision,” Sally Bolton, Chief Executive of the All England Club, said in a statement.

“Our proposals will deliver one of the greatest sporting transformations for London since 2012, alongside substantial benefits for the local community.”

Only a small section of the AELTC’s plans come under Wandsworth but both councils needed to give the green light for the ambitious plans to move forward.

Wandsworth’s planning officers earlier this month recommended councillors opposed the development, arguing it would “cause substantial harm to the openness of metropolitan open land”.

A post from the London Borough of Wandsworth on X, formerly Twitter, confirmed the decision: “Wandsworth’s planning committee votes to refuse Wimbledon tennis expansion plans.”

There had also been opposition from local residents and environmental groups with 14,000 people signing a petition to stop the plans which would include the felling of 300 trees, although AELTC say more than 1,000 will be planted.