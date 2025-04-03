Weightlifting is for everyone

Weightlifting Fiji head coach Henry Elder is calling out to youths from different cultural backgrounds to try out the sport of weightlifting.

The national coach says weightlifting isn’t just a sport of i-taukei athletes, but for athletes from all backgrounds.

He adds that athletes from Kiribati and Banabas backgrounds joining the team, and he is calling out to more youths to come out and try weightlifting.

“Fiji is amazing because we got a lot of ethnical cultures and groups that are here in our country and we can select from these and these people possess a lot of physical ability that works well for our sport so I invite them. Anyone who is watching in and want to try this sport out, come along. There’s a lot of good stories that has come out of weightlifting Fiji and you could be next.”

Elder adds that one of the main reasons he is calling out to youths to take up the sport is because of the values it teaches.

Values like discipline and humility are fundamental in the sport and also to our daily lives.

