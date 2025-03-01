Weightlifting Fiji trials underway

Weightlifting Fiji is currently conducting trials with a keen eye on upcoming international competitions, including the Pacific Mini-Games.

According to coach Henry Elder, the trials are crucial for selecting athletes for a packed schedule of events in 2024.

“The trials that we’re having today is the third trial and it’s also for all the competitions in the first part of the year and the first commitment, engagement that we have is the Youth and Junior Oceania Championships which is in Melbourne.”

The calendar is filled with significant events, including the Youth and Junior Oceania Championships in Melbourne in early April, followed by the World Youths and World Juniors in Lima, Peru, the Pacific Mini-Games, and the Commonwealth Championships in India.

“We’ve got about, we’ve got 22 male lifters and we have four female lifters today. We had some female lifters who are not in attendance, two have gone abroad, three actually, they’ve gone abroad, but they are sending in their results.”

Elder expressed his excitement about the lifts performed in the previous two trials and the current one, and that he was very happy with what he had seen.

Regarding the Pacific Mini-Games, he said they would like to take around 12 athletes, but that it would depend on qualifications.

He anticipates that around 10 athletes will qualify, and that about five of them would be competing for medals.

