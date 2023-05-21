Weightlifting Fiji trial a success

The weightlifting Fiji trial which was conducted at the Rabuka Gym in Suva yesterday was hailed a success.

This was after a lot of young people and participants turned up to show their interest.

Weightlifting Fiji national head coach, Henry Elder expressed his satisfaction and stated that weightlifting in Fiji is on track.

Article continues after advertisement

“With what we have seen from the young ones are really really impressive. I’m really happy and impressed with their performances.”



Weightlifting Fiji national head coach, Henry Elder.

Elder adds that most people has their mind revolved around the fact that weightlifting will get them injured.

However, he reassured that that isn’t the case.

The youngest participant was a Year-3 young girl from Levuka.