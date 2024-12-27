Weightlifter sets more goals for 2025

There’s hardly any rest for Weightlifting Fiji especially when excelling and success are on their mind.

As they countdown to wrap up this year, reflection on this year has been on the achievements and the hard work they have all pitched in.

Coach Henry Elder says it’s been a remarkable year for this sporting body, and with their eyes set on even greater heights, they’re ready to elevate their game in the coming year.

“To share something and shed a little bit of light on Weightlifting Fiji, we’ve had a pretty exciting year and right from the beginning, from the onset during the Oceania Championships in Auckland – that set the platform for the year.”

Elder believes he has an exceptional group of athletes who have consistently demonstrated immense passion and dedication over the years.

Even amidst the festivities, they remained focused, with their captain creating history just days before Christmas.

Weightlifting Fiji is on a short break and will resume to prepare for another busy year.