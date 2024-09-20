Vulaca wins bronze at championships

Keren Vulaca

Fiji Weightlifting secured another medal in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship after Keren Vulaca scooped bronze in the Women’s 71 kilogram category.

The 16-year-old says the win wasn’t of her own doing, but was possible through divine intervention.

Vulaca is one of the youngest members of the national team, and secured Fiji’s third medal of the championship.

She adds that she had originally vied for gold, but was still happy with what she has achieved.

She also says that she is happy that weeks, days and hours of training has finally bear fruit.

“And I thank God for giving me the courage to do the second lift, and it was easy. But it was all his plan and I thank him for lifting me up.”

Meanwhile, Fiji currently has three medals, and will be out to scoop more with three days of competition still left.