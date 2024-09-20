Weightlifting

Tokona and Saukuru add medals to Fiji's tally

September 20, 2024

Zion Tokona [left] and Tomasi Saukuru [right]

Weightlifting Fiji athletes Zion Tokona and Tomasi Saukuru delivered outstanding performances, adding to Fiji’s medal haul at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship in Suva.

Competing in the fiercely contested men’s 96kg category, both athletes demonstrated their strength and resilience on the big stage.

Saukuru, showing great promise in his lifting, secured a bronze medal in the junior division, showcasing his potential as one of Fiji’s rising talents.

Tokona, a standout performer claimed double silver in both the junior and youth divisions reinforcing his position as a future star of Fijian weightlifting.

Their success was witnessed by a passionate crowd, including a strong contingent from Marist Brothers High School who came in full support of their schoolmate, Tokona.

The competition continues at the Vodafone Arena where weightlifting fans can enjoy free entry to witness some of the world’s best athletes in action.

Olimaipa Secivo and Elizabeth Waqavou is currently competing in the women’s 81kg category, while Suliano Koro and Timothy Vakuruivalu will take to the stage in the men’s 102kg category at 2pm.

Sinate Savou will represent Fiji alongside Fiji-born Australian weightlifting sensation Eileen Cikamatana, in what promises to be a thrilling contest at 4.30pm.

You can also catch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.

 

