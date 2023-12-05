Shaw to lead OTIP southern program

President of Weightlifting, Della Shaw

President of Weightlifting, Della Shaw will lead a group of 13 athletes from the Oceania region in the prestigious Oceania Talent Identification program organized by the Oceania Weightlifting Federation.

This marks the inaugural edition of the program in Fiji, as it was traditionally overseen by Paul Coffa from Australia.

Notably, this year’s program introduces a division into Southern Oceania and Northern Oceania OTIP programs, with the Southern program hosted in Fiji under Della Shaw’s capable direction.

Article continues after advertisement

Paul says the OTIP program has been instrumental in identifying and nurturing the most talented youth lifters in the Oceania Region.

He adds that he is delighted to hand over the reins to Della Shaw, his former athlete, knowing that the program is in capable hands.

Shaw will receive support from Luisa Peters, the current coach of the Cook Islands Weightlifting Federation.

The program is scheduled to take place from the 10th to the 18th of this month.