Shaw hopeful to recover soon

Daniel Shaw. [Source: File Photo]

Fijian Weightlifter Daniel Shaw is not letting his injury stand in the way of his preparations for one of his most significant competitions.

Currently undergoing rehabilitation, Shaw is focused on recovering fully and returning to peak form.

The national rep is setting his sights on winning the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships next month and is determined to secure the top prize despite the setbacks.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s been really tough because I am recovering from an injury that was sustained in the Oceania Championship in Auckland, New Zealand back in February. I injured my elbow so yeah till today i am still doing my rebab program”

Shaw represented Fiji to the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands last year, and is certainly an athlete to look out for in the near future.