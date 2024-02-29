Outstanding achievement for young Elder

Nehemiah Elder [Photo: Supplied]

14-year-old Nehemiah Elder won the Best Youth Male Lifter title at the recent Oceania Championships in Auckland.

He received a plaque for his outstanding performance, surpassing all competitors in his category.

This marks a historic moment for Weightlifting Fiji, as the Marist Brothers High School student also broke three records in his category.

Elder’s remarkable achievements were further highlighted by the Sinclair formula, which takes into account an athlete’s body weight and total lifted weight.

He lifted 110kg in the snatch and 133kg in the clean and jerk, totaling 243kg and breaking the Youth records at the Championships.

His success in Samoa included a 15kg improvement in the snatch and a 4kg improvement in the clean and jerk, totaling a 19kg improvement overall.

Weightlifting Fiji expressed immense pride in Elder’s accomplishments, recognizing his exceptional abilities and setting a high standard for his peers in the weightlifting community.

They see this as just the beginning of what promises to be a remarkable journey for him.