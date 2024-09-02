No rest for weightlifting

[File Photo]

Weightlifting Fiji is known for its ‘no rest day’ philosophy, something they have been practicing for the past few years.

Coach Henry Elder says this is nothing new to them, and training has intensified as they prepare to host the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships this month.

Elder adds that they have a great team and it’s amazing to see the dedication from the athletes, especially since most of them have a busy schedule at school.

“We have double sessions so athletes train early in the morning, some of them are students and those at University doing higher education, they train at 5am or 6 in the morning and we have our afternoon session and those sessions have been very very good – it’s very tough, it’s a lot of hard work and sacrifice and through the support of their families who have allowed them to be a part of this.”

He adds that all of this is also possible thanks to the support from their families, who have continued to push the athletes and have allowed them to be part of the sport.

Meanwhile, Weightlifting Fiji scooped the Young Male Athlete of the Year award, which went to Nehemiah Elder as well as the Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year awards which were awarded to Taniela Rainibogi and Miriama Taletawa during the 2023 Fiji Sports Awards at the Vodafone Arena on Saturday night.