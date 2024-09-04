Mixture of emotions for Rainibogi

Pacific Games triple gold medalist Taniela Rainibogi has expressed mixed emotions as excitement builds for the upcoming Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships.

The competition, being hosted after a five-year hiatus, carries significant importance for Rainibogi.

While he remains determined to make his nation proud, Rainibogi is cautious about setting expectations, stating that although a medal isn’t guaranteed, he is committed to giving his all.

In the lead-up to the event, training has intensified, with Rainibogi and his team leaving no stone unturned just 12 days out from the competition.

“This competition is going to be a big one for us because we had the last competition here in 2019 so it’s 2024 now and we are so excited, everybody is training hard, everybody is working hard waiting for the day of the competition.”

Rainibogi says he is also eager to compete alongside some of the best lifters from the Pacific and around the world, adding an extra layer of anticipation to the championships.

He will be lifting in the 109kg category.

The championships will begin on the 17th until the 21st of this month at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

You can catch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.