Impressive Medal Haul for Weightlifting Fiji

The Weightlifting Fiji team achieved great success at the Oceania Weightlifting Under 23, Junior, and Youth Championships from October 5th to October 7th. They won 12 medals out of 13 participants, surpassing expectations despite facing financial challenges.

On Day one, Apakuki Tabuwaiwai secured a silver medal in the men’s under 23 category, and Keren Vulaca, a 15-year-old student, impressed with a fourth-place finish in the women’s youth division (64kg). Atalo Volavola narrowly missed a bronze in the men’s 67kg category.

Day two marked a historic moment as 14-year-old Nehemiah Elder secured Fiji’s first gold medal in the 73kg category, breaking three Oceania Youth records. Miriama Taletawa won two bronze medals despite facing challenging conditions.

In the following session, Daniel Shaw earned a silver medal in the 81kg category.

On Day three, 16-year-old Zion Tokona won gold and two bronze medals in the men’s 96kg category, and 15-year-old Sinate Savou secured two gold and one bronze in the women’s 81+ category, both excelling in their first international event. Jordan Turagasau won gold in the men’s 109+ category despite back pain.

Other participants who finished in the top 5 included Nathan Koroi, Tomasi Saukuru, Simione Ravia, and Miriama Baba.

Coach Henry Elder expressed optimism about the team’s abilities and their commitment to improving performance. He hopes for increased support for weightlifting in Fiji after their recent success.

Weightlifting Fiji extends gratitude to generous contributors who helped with airfares, antidoping fees, and meals during the event.