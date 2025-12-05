Weightlifting Fiji hosts last competition of the year

Weightlifting Fiji wrapped up its competitive calendar this morning with the National Championships, held at the Rabuka Gym in Suva.

With a demanding 2026 season ahead, head coach Henry Elder said the championships provided a valuable benchmark for athletes to assess their progress and identify areas for improvement.

He noted significant improvements in lifting performances and expressed optimism about what lies ahead for the squad.

“We basically have this as a platform to prepare for next year as we have a lot of upcoming tournaments. From the World Cup to the World Championships, Oceania Championships and the Commonwealth Championship along with the school’s championship we intended to send our young athletes to.”

Elder was also pleased with the strong turnout at the venue, with family, friends and supporters turning out in numbers to encourage the athletes.

Weightlifting Fiji will hold its final training session of the year on December 31, before resuming preparations for the 2026 season on January 2.

