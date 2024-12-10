Wakeham and Moceidreke join NFL’s program

Jeneiro Wakeham and Laitia Moceidreke [Source: stade.fr and North Queensland Cowboys]

Former Suva Grammar student and Fiji U20 representative Jeneiro Wakeham, along with ex-Cowboys winger Laitia Moceidreke, are joining the NFL’s International Player Pathway (IPP) program Class of 2025.

Representing 13 nations, the program focuses on identifying elite global talent and equipping athletes with the skills needed to compete at the NFL level.

Both players carry Fiji’s hopes as part of a group of 14 athletes selected to join the prestigious development initiative.

Starting in January, the players will train for 10 weeks at IMG Academy in Florida, honing their skills in American football both on and off the field.

The program will culminate in a showcase during the University of South Florida’s Pro Day in March, where athletes will have the opportunity to impress NFL scouts.

Successful participants may be signed as free agents or, if eligible, selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The IPP program, established in 2017, has provided a pathway for athletes from diverse sporting backgrounds like rugby, basketball, and track & field to transition to the NFL.

Wakeham and Moceidreke now join this legacy, hoping to make their mark and inspire future Fijian talents.