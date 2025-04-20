Vosayara leaps back into the Fiji Finals spotlight

16-year-old Brandon Vosayara

Suva Muslim College may not be known for producing large numbers of Fiji Finals athletes, but 16-year-old Brandon Vosayara is helping to change that narrative.

Competing in the intermediate boys long jump, Vosayara is proud to represent his school, especially as they continue to rebuild their athletics program after nearly a decade away from the national stage.

For Vosayara, the journey is just as meaningful as the competition itself.

“I feel good about it. At first, it was a surprise because they stopped for about eight years and last year they started again, so it’s actually really good.”

Now that he’s on the big stage, Vosayara is focused on putting in a strong performance, not just for himself, but for his school and those cheering him on from Suva Muslim.

The 2025 Fiji Finals will start next Thursday and conclude on Saturday. It will air LIVE on FBC TV.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.