Vosayaco proud despite heavy defeat to Fijian Drua

Despite suffering a heavy defeat to the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in their pre-season clash at Churchill Park in Lautoka yesterday, Skipper Select captain Sakiusa Vosayaco said he was proud of his team’s effort and commitment.

Vosayaco described the match as an eye-opener for himself and his teammates, providing valuable lessons as they prepare for the upcoming Skipper Cup competition.

He said the side gave their all against the Drua and believes the experience will help them improve moving forward.

“We really gave our bet today, but the Fijian Drua was the better team so we’ll go back and improve from here.”

He added that the team took away important lessons from the encounter and is confident they will continue to grow from the experience.

Meanwhile, dates for this season’s Skipper Cup competition are yet to be confirmed.

