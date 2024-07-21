Siga becomes first Fijian medical student at Oakwood University

Apenisa Siga [Source: Avengers Volleyball Club/ Facebook]

Avengers Volleyball Club player Apenisa Siga will become the first-ever Fijian medical student at Oakwood University in Alabama, USA.

In a Facebook post, the Avengers Volleyball Club announced that Siga will be pursuing his dream of becoming a neurosurgeon at the prestigious institution.

Notably, he is also only the second Pacific Islander to attend Oakwood University.

The Club expressed immense pride in Siga’s achievements, highlighting the remarkable path he is paving for others and wished him all the best.

He departed our shores yesterday.