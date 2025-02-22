Nausori Volleyball using sports to steer youth away from crime

Coach Peni Ratumaiyale

The Nausori Volleyball Association is more than just a sports club—it’s a movement aimed at keeping young people away from crime and substance abuse.

Coach Peni Ratumaiyale says the initiative was created to provide a positive outlet for youths from Davuilevu Housing to Nakelo and beyond.

“The purpose of forming this association is to get these kids away from the things that are happening nowadays. The drugs and all this have been happening. That’s why we formed the Nausori Volleyball Association—to lure youth into something positive.”

While funding and travel remain challenges, the association has taken steps to ensure players can participate without financial burden.

Ratumaiyale says they are covering fees and other costs to keep the program accessible.

The long-term goal is clear—developing talent and ultimately winning national championships.

The association’s hard work has already paid off, with one of its teams claiming victory at the National Inter-Club Championship this year.

The Nausori Volleyball Association fielded 3 men’s team and 3 women’s team after a lapse of 10 years making their return at the Vulaca volleyball tournament currently held at the FMF Gymnasium.