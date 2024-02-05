Just one western volleyball association registered

FVF President Kemueli Naiqama.

Only one Western volleyball association is registered with the Fiji Volleyball Federation at the moment.

This is one of the reasons why Fiji Volleyball will move the Western Rally Volleyball tournament to a later date.

FVF President Kemueli Naiqama says the Western Rally was supposed to be held this week.

According to Naiqama, only six associations are registered at the moment and five of those are from the central division.

However, Naiqama says the Vanua Challenge is confirmed for next month.

Fiji Volleyball is also over the moon with Hot Bread Kitchen coming on board and confirming they’ll back them financially in every tournament this year.

Naiqama is also pleased with the improvements at the Vulaca Championship on the weekend which Mid Central and Suva won.