Anderson is guest speaker at Sports Awards

Former Australia’s Olympic beach volleyball gold medal winning Coach Steve Anderson will be the Guest Speaker at the Fiji Sports Awards on Saturday.

He won Olympic gold and bronze medals with the Australian women’s beach volleyball team in 2000 and 1996 respectively.

Anderson is recognized as one of the top beach coaches in the world who has also coached the Vanuatu women’s beach volleyball team to a bronze medal at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Sports Awards organizing committee member, Lyndall Fisher says they’re grateful to secure the services of an Olympic medal winning coach who specializes in peak performance.

The 2022 Fiji Sports Awards will be held on Saturday at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.