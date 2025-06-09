Veteran boxer Naidu returns to the ring.

Veteran boxer Ronald Naidu is set to make his return to the ring for the first time this year at the FMF Blue Water Boxing Promotions next Friday.

Naidu, who hails from Nasau, Nadi, will face Sigatoka’s Kaliova Tahikia in a 6×3 contest in the light welterweight category.

The bout is expected to draw a lot of attention, as Tahikia is the son of former boxing sensation Tevita Vakalalabure.

For the past five years, Naidu has been the defending light welterweight champion and is still awaiting a worthy opponent to challenge him.

Naidu mentioned that he had hoped to fight Mikaele Ravalaca, but that bout did not happen.

He added that he is still hopeful that a future fight against Ravalaca will be arranged.

The Bluewater Boxing event is scheduled for next Friday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi and will be available live via pay-per-view on viti.plus.

