Unity over rivalry in Sukuna Bowl

The Police Blues lifted the cricket trophy [Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Director of Special Branch and Police Cricket Manager, Viliame Soko, emphasizes that the Sukuna Bowl Competition is more about unity rather than rivalry.

The Police Blues lifted the cricket trophy yesterday after a three-year wait, marking a special victory.

Soko shared his thoughts on the spirit of the games, highlighting the respect Police have for the Army team.

Article continues after advertisement

“To the other sporting teams, we wish you all the best, and to the fans, please come out in numbers and support the theme for this year and the team. It’s not about the rivalry, there’s too much rivalry and too much competition but it’s all about uniting to keep our country safe looking after our people and the country.”

Soko also extended his support to the other teams competing and encouraged fans to show up in numbers.

Meanwhile, the Vodafone Sukuna Bowl boxing at the LICI Multi-Purpose Court in Laucala will conclude tomorrow.

Also tomorrow at 11am, Army takes on Police in their football clash at the HFC Bank Stadium.