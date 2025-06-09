U18 semifinals set for Lawaqa Park showdown

RKS U18 team

The stage is set for two blockbuster Vodafone Deans U18 semifinals next week at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, with Ratu Kadavulevu School facing Suva Grammar School, and Natabua High School taking on Nasinu Secondary School.

Suva Grammar booked their spot after a thrilling 27–24 comeback win over Lelean Memorial, overturning a first-half deficit with a strong second-half surge.

RKS, meanwhile, advanced with a convincing display in their quarterfinal against Cuvu College.

Article continues after advertisement

Natabua earned their semifinal berth dramatically, edging Marist Brothers High School 20–17.

They will face a Nasinu side riding high after exacting revenge on defending champions Queen Victoria School.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.