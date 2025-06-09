TV series to open up opportunities for young players

Nadroga Rugby Union representative Salamisa Batimala believes the union’s new partnership with local filmmaking company New Fossil Productions will open up valuable opportunities for players from the province.

New Fossil Productions is set to produce a documentary series following Nadroga’s bid to retain the Skipper Cup next season.

The series will go behind the scenes, capturing the sacrifices, dedication and hard work the team puts in as it seeks to restore and uphold the rugby pride of Sigatoka.

Article continues after advertisement

“I believe this will open many doors, especially for our young sons and daughters, those who have just finished school, looking to play rugby. And that’s why we’re very grateful for this partnership because it can provide promising futures for our children.”

Batimala says the documentary will help showcase Nadroga’s players and increase their exposure to scouts and opportunities beyond Fiji.

Filming is expected to begin as early as next week.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.