Tuwai, Kikau nominated for Sportsman of the Year

Jerry Tuwai [left] and Viliame Kikau

Some big names have been nominated for the Fiji Tattslotto Sportsman of the Year ahead of the Fiji Sports Award that will be held next Saturday.

Headlining the 13 nominees is Fiji 7s double Olympic gold-medalist Jerry Tuwai.

Also in the list is NRL bak-to-back premiership winner Viliame Kikau and young football rising star Nabil Begg.

Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Taniela Raniobogi has been nominated by Weightlifting Fiji and Banuve Tabakaucoro for Athletics Fiji.

Also in the mix is young chess genius Rudr Prasad.

Former Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber has been nominated for the Fiji Water Coach of the Year.

The national men’s 7s is one of the nominees for the Asco Motors Team of the Year.

There will be a Nominees Cocktail event today at 6pm at the Vodafone Arena recognizing their achievements from 2020 to 2022.