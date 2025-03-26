Track finals to start this afternoon

All finals for the track events for the second day of the Suva Zone Two Athletics competition will start at 12.30pm.

The finals will start off with the 800 meters for all grades, which will then be followed by the 200m and the 4x100m events.

The 4x400m finals will start at 2.45pm today.

Meanwhile, finals for the field events are currently underway.

The long jump, triple jump, javelin, and high jump finals are held at the HFC Bank Stadium, while the shot put and discus are held at the Bidesi Grounds.

