Tourism Fiji Backs AFL Initiatives in Fiji

[ Source: Australian High Commission, Fiji / Facebook ]

Fiji is setting its sights on sports tourism, and AFL is now part of the game plan.

With Australia being Fiji’s biggest tourism market, the government sees massive potential in tapping into the country’s most popular sport.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka, has assured full support from Tourism Fiji, saying AFL’s presence in Fiji could be a game-changer for the industry.

“I made the commitment that Tourism Fiji and the Fiji tourism industry will be supportive of all the initiatives that you have planned for Fiji.”

He admitted he was amazed by how AFL dominates Australian sports, despite having little international exposure.

Gavoka emphasized that the sport’s deep cultural significance and loyal following make it an exciting addition to Fiji’s tourism offerings.

With AFL’s journey in Fiji just beginning, Gavoka reaffirmed the government’s commitment to its development, ensuring key tourism and aviation stakeholders will play a role in its success.

