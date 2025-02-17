Tottenham 1-0 victory over Manchester United

[ Source : Reuters ]

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison’s early goal was enough for his side to end a barren home run in the Premier League by beating fellow strugglers Manchester United 1-0 in an entertaining clash on Sunday.

Maddison, back in the starting lineup after injury, tapped in a rebound from close range after 13 minutes to settle a contest in which both sides showed their frailties.

Tottenham’s first home league win for 105 days eased the pressure on their Australian manager Ange Postecoglou with his team moving above United into 12th place with 30 points.

United manager Ruben Amorim’s tough start to life at Old Trafford continues though and the Portuguese has now lost eight of the 14 Premier League matches since he took charge.

It was another underwhelming display by the visitors although they did have their chances with Alejandro Garnacho wasting a golden opportunity in the first half.

“I am not worried. I understand our fans, what the media think about it. I hate to lose, that feeling is the worst,” Amorim said. “I am confident in my work. The place in the table is my worry, I am not worried about me.“