Todd praises Tri-Nations Boxing success

After a strong showing at the International Tri-Nations Amateur Boxing event, Fiji National Boxing Coach Cameron Todd is now shifting focus to nurturing the next generation of boxing talent.

The weekend competition, which featured teams from Fiji, Australia, and Samoa, was hailed as a major step forward for the sport locally, especially for aspiring young fighters.

Todd, whose coaching strategy emphasizes age-group development, was pleased with the performance and atmosphere surrounding the event.

He says Fiji’s youth boxing program is gaining momentum, with more international opportunities already lined up.

“We’ve got another international next month, we’re going to Australia with a young team. And then in December, we’re bringing a junior school team from New Zealand. We hope to have the same competition here.”

He adds that the goal is to expose Fiji’s high school-aged boxers to stronger competition and public support, which he believes will lift the standard of boxing nationwide.

The International Tri-Nations Amateur Boxing event concluded yesterday at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

