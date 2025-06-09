Three-time Grand Slam champion to retire after 2026 season

[Photo: REUTERS]

Stanislas Wawrinka will hang up his racquet at the end of 2026, the three-time Grand Slam champion announced on Friday, bringing the curtain down on a 24-year professional career that saw him break into tennis’s elite during the sport’s golden era.

The Swiss star, who turned professional in 2002 and will turn 41 in March, completes a remarkable journey that transformed him from a perennial underdog into one of the game’s most feared giant-killers.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.