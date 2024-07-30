Wu loses in Olympics debut

[Source: ONOC Communications/ Facebook]

Team Fiji Table Tennis rep Vicky Wu had his first Olympic Games experience this morning in Paris.

Wu went down by four sets to Great Britain’s Liam Pitchford.

The former Yat Sen Secondary School student is the first Fijian to qualify for the Olympics in Table Tennis.

Despite the result, he says this is the best he and is very proud to be representing Fiji at the Games.

The youngster made it to the Olympics after 11 years of playing table tennis.



Wu who won bronze at the 2017 Pacific Mini Games and 2019 Pacific Games is thankful to make it despite the challenges.