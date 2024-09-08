US Open run boosts confidence despite final loss: Pegula

USA Aryna Sabalenka (right) with the US Open Trophy after beating Jessica Pegula (USA) (left) [Source: Reuters]

Jessica Pegula played in her first Grand Slam final in Flushing Meadows and despite getting downed by an opponent at the peak of her powers, the top American in women’s tennis feels it will not be her last shot at a major title.

En route to the runner-up finish in a 7-5 7-5 loss to an overpowering world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, Pegula snapped an undesirable winless record in her six previous major quarter-finals appearances.

The breakthrough on Arthur Ashe Stadium’s hard court was a confidence-boosting stepping stone like several others in her career, the 30-year-old told reporters after the women’s final.

After battling an injury this season that forced her to skip Roland Garros, a more relaxed approach to this year’s U.S. Open provided a lift.

Pegula’s dream run in New York, which will lift her to a career-high-matching No. 3 in the world, spotlights an embarrassment of riches for American women’s tennis.

Compatriot Emma Navarro, who lost to Sabalenka in the semi-final on Thursday, will crack the top-10 while current world No. 3 Coco Gauff, the 2023 U.S. Open champion, will only drop a few places after a lackluster showing this year.